VIDEO: Woman pumping gas severely beaten by man in random assault in Gardena

Investigators sought the public's help finding the man accused of severely beating a woman who was pumping gas in a seemingly random attack at a gas station in Gardena, police said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from a gas station located in the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The victim stated that while she was pumping gas, the suspect drove into the parking lot and parked directly in front of her vehicle. The suspect then calmly got out of his vehicle, walked toward her, and punched her. The department said she was punched so hard, she fell to the ground and that the suspect continued to punch her in the head and face.

While she was down, the suspect grabbed her hair, slammed her head against the car and against the pavement multiple times. Following the gruesome attack, he got back into the car and drove away.

The victim said she did not know the suspect and that he did not take any of her personal belongings.

Her injuries from the attack were so severe, she was taken to a local hospital. She has since been released and continues to recover at home.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The suspect was described as a Black man, between the ages of 35 to 45, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 to 350 pounds. His vehicle was described as a matte black older model Ford Expedition with black rims.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective McInnis at 323-568-4800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

