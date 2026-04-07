Proposed Texas social studies reading list draws heated testimony over inclusion of Bible

The Brief Texas Board of Education is debating proposed Social Studies reading list Proposed list includes some items from the Bible Tuesday saw heated testimony from both supporters and opponents of the list List if approved would not be used until the 2030-31 school year



Members of the Texas Board of Education spent Tuesday listening to testimony about a proposed Social Studies reading list for public school students, which includes some items from the Bible.

What we know:

The proposed list has more than 200 items for students in K-8th social studies classes.

Each grade level has a different set to read. Most are classics such as "Red Riding Hood," "Peter Rabbit," "Fahrenheit 451" and "The Odyssey."

Read the list here.

What they're saying:

During testimony, at times emotions ran hot and comments got personal.

"I don't trust any of you with my child's religious education any more than some of you would trust me with yours because I'm a female pastor and you are part of a faith community that says women should be silent in church," said Rev. Mara Bim with Royal Lane Baptist Church.

Liberal groups are upset the list includes items pulled from the Bible. That brought push back from conservative board members.

"We're not teaching a religion in public schools. We're using the Old Testament and New Testament, according to state law, for the enrichment of knowledge. Because when we have laws in Texas, like the baby Moses law, and we have law in Texas like the good Samaritan law, whenever children are reading great works of literature and it references like Dr. Martin Luther King's letter from a Birmingham jail that references Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, and Daniel in the fiery furnace, well, then kids need to understand they need an enrichment of knowledge and they need to read the text of where that comes from. Don't you agree? I think it's up to their parents to inform them of that. So you would rather children not understand the foundation for laws in the United States of America," said school board member Julie Pickren.

Opposing groups held rallies during the hearing.

"I'm a career educator. I have a mom. I am a Christian. And in case you missed the news, this country is not a Christian nation. Never have been, never will be," said Ellen Alexandrakis, who drove to Austin from Richardson.

Both sides claim to be defenders of history and truth.

"The American ideal and the American value system produce the greatest nation in history because it works. And it's built on Judeo-Christian values and that's what we're asking for," said Rick Green with the Patriot Academy.

The passage of HB 1605 in 2023 reignited this version of the Texas Textbook War.

Ironically across from the state office building where the board meeting was happening, there are two historic church buildings — separated by the new Capitol mall complex.

A physical divide symbolic of what Felica Martin with the Texas Freedom Network wants for public education.

"Let me be clear, the Bible isn't a history book. Public school isn't Sunday school, and ignorance is not a Texas value. These drafts focus social studies classes almost exclusively on the Americas and Europe, treating the rest of the world like a sideshow. They push Christianity into classrooms from the earliest grades, presenting the faith claims of some as historical facts for all. That is profoundly disrespectful to countless Texas families," said Martin.

Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George testified in support of the list. He believes the Bible lessons are needed to build character.

"And if you look at our current school system where teachers are telling the kids and the parents or the school boards that they will not teach in a classroom, there is ten commandments. And the same people will go support either a pride month or either a Ramadan month or all of those things. They will pull that into the classrooms. They have no problem with that. So, it's not, they don't like any ideology. They don't like specific ideology and that's usually the ideology that that is Christian values which is built uh... Which is what our state is built on, our nation is built on," said George.

What's next:

The school board meeting is expected to go on into late Tuesday evening. A vote on the list is expected by Friday.

If approved, the list would be used starting with the 2030-31 school year.