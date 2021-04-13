VIDEOS: Viewers capture hail coming down, bouncing off roofs in Llano

Severe storms made their way through the Hill Country last night. Videos from residents in the area show large hailstones coming down in Llano County.

The National Weather Service had warned of a dangerous and severe thunderstorm in the area. The service said the storm was capable of producing "very large hail of baseball size or larger."

In a video shared on Facebook by John Bolgiano, giant hailstones can be seen bouncing off the ground. Bolgiano told Storyful he thought the hail might have dented his metal roof.

In another video, captured by local resident Harriet Myrick, large hailstones can be seen bouncing from rooftops in Llano.

"These storms have a history of producing baseball size hail just to the west of the FOX 7 Austin viewing area (McCulloch County) and golf ball size in our viewing area (Mason County)," Chelsea Andrews had warned us during her forecast last night. "Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards with these supercells through sunset. After that, storms will gradually weaken. Can't completely rule out some rumbles of thunder, smaller hail around the I-35 corridor but the bigger stuff should stay west."

Storyful contributed to this article