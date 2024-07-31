Virtual open house for 183A project in Leander now available

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is having a virtual open house for an environmental study of the 183A Added Capacity Project because of the rapid growth of Cedar Park and Leander.

According to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, the project proposes a possible fourth lane in the median of 183A Toll between RM 620/SH 45 and Hero Way.

The virtual open house will be available starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, through Sunday, Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to view materials that detail project objectives, the mobility needs of 183A within the project limits, and the environmental constraints of the project.

There will also be an opportunity to share their comments and feedback.

"This environmental study is a proactive step toward securing environmental clearance, which would enable us to construct a fourth lane should traffic volumes indicate the need to alleviate anticipated congestion," said James Bass, Executive Director of the Mobility Authority. "We invite the public to learn about the project and share their comments with us."

Public comments are also encouraged. People can submit comments by online, email or mail:

Online:Complete the comment form available on the Virtual Open House website: MobilityAuthority.com/183a-ac

Email:Send your comments to 183aacproject@gmail.com

Mail:Central Texas Regional Mobility Authorityc/o 183A Added Capacity3300 N. I-35, Suite 300Austin, TX 78705

For more information on the virtual open house, click here.