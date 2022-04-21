Volunteers needed for Brushy Creek Regional Trail cleanup projects April 30

Do you want to help clean up Williamson County trails? Here is the perfect opportunity for you!

The Williamson County Parks Department is hosting a Volunteer Work Day to assist with projects along the Brushy Creek Regional Trail on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The trail meanders approximately 7.75 miles along Brushy Creek from east of Great Oaks Drive to Twin Lakes Park. As part of Volunteer Work Day, participants will assist with vegetation management and trash collection.

Volunteers will need to bring plenty of water, gloves, closed-toed shoes, a hat, sunscreen and mosquito repellent. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to participate without adult supervision, but may be 12 to 15 years old if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is a limit of 20 volunteers, so those interested in volunteering are encouraged to RSVP online. Volunteers must also complete a waiver before participating.