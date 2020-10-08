Voting continues for name for new Zilker Park train

Voting continues for the name of the new Zilker Park train.

The Austin Parks Foundation (APF) announced the seven finalists at its annual Party for the Parks on September 30 after more than 750 names, drawings, and ideas were submitted. A committee of APF staff, board of directors, community members, and children helped pick the finalists.

The finalists are:

The Armadillo Express

The Bluebonnet Express

Edwina Justus (First Black female engineer for Union Pacific Railroad)

The Lady Bird Flyer

The Moontower Rambler

The Zilker Eagle (Re-authorized by the owners of the original Zilker Train)

The Zilker Zanate (Spanish for grackle)

Voting for the name continues until November 6. You can vote and get more information here.

The new Zilker train is scheduled to run next summer and APF will operate it with proceeds benefiting the park. The train will be in the style of a 1940s passenger train and be electric and ADA accessible.

APF says it is aiming to raise more than $525,000 to fund the project and to date has raised about $81,000.

Zilker Park's new train will replace the Zilker Zephyr which shut down in January after running for 22 years.

