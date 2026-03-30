Waco babysitter sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for child sexual exploitation

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The Brief Kevin Duane Pridemore, 41, of Waco, was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation and abuse of children he was hired to babysit. Investigators discovered over 23,000 images and 150 videos of abuse on Pridemore’s devices, including footage of infants and toddlers, following an FBI search in 2025. In addition to the prison term, which effectively ensures he remains in custody for life, a federal judge ordered Pridemore to pay $207,000 in restitution to his victims.



A 41-year-old Waco man was sentenced Friday to 80 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation and abuse of children he was entrusted to babysit.

80-year sentence issued

Kevin Duane Pridemore was ordered to serve 960 consecutive months behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright also ordered Pridemore to pay $207,000 in restitution to his victims.

Massive evidence uncovered

The backstory:

The investigation began in early 2025 after authorities linked at least 50 posts on a child pornography website to Pridemore. FBI agents executed a search warrant at his residence on March 24, 2025, seizing an SD card that contained a 15-minute video of Pridemore abusing a girl between the ages of 5 and 7.

Further forensic examination of Pridemore's devices uncovered a massive collection of 23,728 images and 155 videos of abuse, including depictions of infants and toddlers. Investigators identified at least four victims who were abused and recorded by Pridemore while he was acting as their babysitter.

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What they're saying:

"This case is particularly egregious and represents a profound abuse of trust, as the defendant exploited his position as a babysitter to harm the very children he was entrusted to protect," said Alex Doran, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Antonio Field Office.

Restitution and life behind bars

Pridemore was originally indicted in April 2025 and pleaded guilty to the charges in November. Under the consecutive sentencing structure, the 80-year term effectively ensures he will spend the remainder of his life in federal custody.

"While we unfortunately cannot undo the harm this vile child predator brought to his many young victims and their families, we absolutely hope they find some peace in knowing he will surely spend the rest of his life behind bars," U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said in a statement.