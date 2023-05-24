Waco man sentenced to 25 years in prison for role in meth trafficking operation

A Waco man was sentenced in a Del Rio federal court on Tuesday to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jimmie Troy Palmer III and other conspirators were arrested on August 1, 2020 after one of the co-conspirators, Bibiana Ira Ortiz, attempted to enter the U.S. through the Del Rio Port of Entry with 16 packages of meth hidden in her vehicle.

The combined net weight contained approximately 7,864 grams – over 17 pounds – of methamphetamine with a 98% purity.

Palmer had escorted Ortiz to Piedras Negras, Mexico, where the meth was loaded into the vehicle Ortiz was driving. Palmer returned to the U.S. ahead of Ortiz, instructing her to call him upon her successful arrival in Del Rio.

Homeland Security Investigation agents arrested Palmer and the other co-conspirators at the motel in Del Rio, where Ortiz was expected to rejoin them. Agents found drugs, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and approximately $9,869.06 in American currency.

RELATED COVERAGE

Palmer pleaded guilty in July 2021 and has been in federal custody since his arrest. His co-defendents, including Ortiz, have each pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.