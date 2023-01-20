Over 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs seized in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a man in connection to several drugs found in North Austin.
Police said on Jan. 18, officers discovered over 3,000 pills of fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, and other drugs.
Salvador Sanches-Aguirre was arrested by APD on an outstanding arrest warrant in North Austin.
APD continues working on identifying and investigating persons of interest who are distributing fentanyl in the Austin area.