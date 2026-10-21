Local child, Texas State graduate share Bass Concert Hall stage in 'Waitress' national tour

The Brief National tour of âWaitressâ performs at Bass Concert Hall from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 A local 5-year-old will get the chance to play the main character's daughter A Texas State graduate plays one of the three leads in the musical



The national tour of â€˜Waitressâ€™ will take the stage at UT Austin's Bass Concert Hall for three nights and Central Texas will be well represented.

The Tony-nominated musical is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.

â€˜Waitressâ€™ will run through Friday night and has tickets available through Texas Performing Arts.

Local child takes on role of âLuluâ

Local perspective:

For five-year-old Aliyah Thigpen, Bass Concert Hall is not too big; she has survived kindergarten. "It's like fun because I like to hold all the props," said the small actor.

"It's like cool to be on stage and people to see me," said Aliyah, who, along with acting, loves to sing and dance.

On this tour, the producers typically select a local child for the role of Lulu, the daughter of Jenna, the central character of the musical.

Aliyah's parents, Donny Thigpen and Peyton Calhoon, who are both actors, say she was ready for the call.

"Because she's played the role at Zach Theater, the same role. So she played it, what, two years ago? Or a year ago? It was last year, yeah. As last year," said Donny Thigpen.

Getting the call was exciting for her parents.

"Yeah, I got the phone call a week ago driving off to rehearsal for myself and thought it was with our work. I thought it was TPA calling about something that we had going on here and then they said we have some very exciting opportunities for a little one and said, we're going to make it happen," said Peyton Calhoon.

It was a surprise for Aliyah.

"It feels a little like the Von Trapp on a smaller scale, you know. It's great because we've never like pushed her to do it. It's always been something she wanted to do," said Donny Thigpen.

Texas State graduate in major role

What they're saying:

"It's amazing and I've missed this place so much. It's been nice to finally be back," said Connor Lewis, the actor playing the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter, Jenna's obstretician and affair partner.

The New Jersey native is a graduate from Texas State University.

"I owe so much to all my professors that helped me so much, especially just vocal health. About maintaining the ability to do this show sometimes nine times a week, eight times a week, how to take care of my mental health," said Lewis.

Conor also had some advice for up-and-coming actors.

"Trust yourself. At the end of the day, you do know what you want, and sometimes it's scary to admit that to yourself. This is not always the most lucrative career and there's going to be a lot of rejections and a lot close calls and not quite, but if you can't imagine your life doing anything else, then I have to say follow that," said Lewis.

What is âWaitressâ?

The backstory:

â€˜Waitressâ€™ is a Tony-nominated musical with original music and lyrics by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and book by â€˜I Am Samâ€™ screenwriter Jessie Nelson.

The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name written and directed by Adrienne Shelley.

It tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.