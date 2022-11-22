Expand / Collapse search

Woman steals items, attacks employee at Walmart

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
article

Austin police are looking for the suspect in a South Austin Walmart robbery.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart in South Austin.

Investigators say the woman stole items and attacked an employee at the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Blvd., on October 20 at 5:21 p.m.

The suspect is described as a:

  • Black female
  • Approximately 25-35 years of age
  • Short in height
  • Medium build
  • Black curly hair
  • Mole on her left cheek

The suspect was last seen wearing:

  • Blue, teal and black colored shirt
  • Black shorts
  • Black sweatshirt with "Nightmare" written across the chest
  • Carrying a bright blue, teal, and purple colored handbag

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.