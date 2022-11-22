Woman steals items, attacks employee at Walmart
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart in South Austin.
Investigators say the woman stole items and attacked an employee at the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Blvd., on October 20 at 5:21 p.m.
The suspect is described as a:
- Black female
- Approximately 25-35 years of age
- Short in height
- Medium build
- Black curly hair
- Mole on her left cheek
The suspect was last seen wearing:
- Blue, teal and black colored shirt
- Black shorts
- Black sweatshirt with "Nightmare" written across the chest
- Carrying a bright blue, teal, and purple colored handbag
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.