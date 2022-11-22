Woman steals items, attacks employee at Walmart

article

Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart in South Austin.

Investigators say the woman stole items and attacked an employee at the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Blvd., on October 20 at 5:21 p.m.

The suspect is described as a:

Black female

Approximately 25-35 years of age

Short in height

Medium build

Black curly hair

Mole on her left cheek

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Blue, teal and black colored shirt

Black shorts

Black sweatshirt with "Nightmare" written across the chest

Carrying a bright blue, teal, and purple colored handbag

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.