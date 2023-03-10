Watch: Curious koala crawls into gas station and climbs employee

Critters are known to get into all sorts of places. Whether it's your typical squirrels in the attic, a raccoon rummaging through the trash, or the a-typical deer venturing into a shopping mall, animals pop up and surprise.

The same can be said all over the globe, as evidenced by a recent incident in South Australia. A koala surprised a gas station employee when the native marsupial wandered in.

Video recorded by James Paparella shows the curious marsupial calmly wondering around inside the gas station. Paparella told Storyful that he and his colleagues kept the koala inside the store to avoid traffic and called animal rescue.

"[We] had him behind the counter, well looked after with water, air conditioning and company," Paparella said.

See also:

Volunteer wildlife rescuer Jemma Manfre told local media that the koala was "pretty chill" and sitting in a service area behind the counter.

"She was just sitting on the floor and probably quite a young koala," she said to Yahoo News Australia.

Manfre said the animal was released around more than a thousand feet away from the gas station.

Storyful contributed to this story.