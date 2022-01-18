Watch: FedEx driver hurls package onto porch without leaving truck

A FedEx driver threw a package onto a front porch in San Francisco without even getting out of the delivery truck.

The driver’s toss was caught on the doorbell camera of the package’s recipient earlier this month.

"I was having dinner with my family when we heard a loud bang at our door. We thought someone was trying to break in through the glass window," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous. "I went downstairs to see the package on the doorstep and the FedEx truck around the corner. Upon looking at my Nest doorbell camera feed, I was shocked to see that my package was thrown from the truck. Luckily there was no damage to my door, and the package contained harmless items that did not break."

The resident said he contacted FedEx and was told "a general memo would be sent to drivers and that the specific driver would not be contacted."

"I pushed for a complaint," the source continued, "as I didn’t want the same thing to happen again. Did not hear from FedEx, so I called again on Thursday to complain. They said that no complaint was ever filed, and I pushed again saying I need a complaint number and this is to be addressed now or it will go viral."

The source then posted the video on NextDoor, where it did, indeed, quickly go viral.

"The feedback has been crazy," the resident added. "People love the video and wonder if the driver should join the San Francisco 49ers or the SF Giants or maybe it’s Tom Brady in disguise because the throw was so far away and perfectly thrown. It’s nice to have some fun with the video. But I would not have been happy if it was something more sensitive. Since then, I have not received any FedEx packages. I am scared though of something else happening."

Storyful has contacted FedEx for comment.

