Watch: Harry Styles ends world tour with tears

Singer Harry Styles has ended his world tour over the weekend and was overcome with so much emotion, it brought him to tears.

Styles and his band completed their international 169-show, seven-leg Love on Tour concert series at the RCF Arena in Italy on Saturday.

One fan took video of Styles kneeling on stage as he put his head and his hands while the crowd applauded. He then blew a kiss to the fans.

Styles started the tour in September 2021. The Love on Tour is the fourth-highest-grossing tour of all time, bringing in $590 million, according to Billboard.

The tour wasn't without challenges.

Earlier this month, Styles showed visible discomfort after an object hit him directly in the eye while he was onstage in Vienna. He winced in pain and bent over, covering his eye with his hands.

That wasn't the first time Styles had been hit with an object - having most recently been hit by a bouquet of flowers back in June. He was also hit in the groin with an apparent bottle last year.

In January, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

