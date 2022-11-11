Watch: Police chase, capture suspect inside Ohio daycare center

A scary scene at an Ohio daycare left children crying and daycare workers upset after a man ran into the building while being chased by police last week in Warren, Ohio.

Police released dramatic body camera footage of the incident as it happened.

On Nov. 2, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after noticing a man wanted for assault, but he refused to pull over and led them on a chase before crashing his car behind a daycare center, Warren Police wrote on their official Facebook page.

The suspect exited his car and ran inside the daycare through the back door, according to police.

Cops chased the man inside, but police said he raised his hand toward officers and threatened to "shoot" them. He then ran into a classroom and tumbled into a playpen near several children.

Daycare workers removed the children from the play area as cops arrested the man.

WJW-TV in Cleveland reported Friday that 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell faces 13 charges, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply, and multiple counts of aggravated menacing.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

