WATCH: Weekly virtual COVID-19 media Q&A with APH leadership

Austin Public Health (APH) is providing a weekly virtual media Q&A with its leadership team to give reporters the opportunity to ask questions related to COVID-19.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard, and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be online, ready to talk, by 10 a.m. on Friday, January 29.

FOX 7 Austin will carry the virtual COVID-19 media Q&A live in this article, on the homepage of our website, news app, and Facebook page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Some smaller Texas counties have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, even for their highest priority groups.

Officials in those less populated counties are getting creative in order to help get their vulnerable populations vaccinated, but new information from the state may complicate their efforts.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK