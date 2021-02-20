Water departments warning North Texans to not flush anti-freeze down the toilet

Frozen and bursting water mains and pipes are a big concern for North Texans after the winter weather, but water departments are warning people to not flush anti-freeze down their toilet or other pipes.

This warning was sent out after people started posting on social media that using automotive anti-freeze would help clear pipes.

But the Fort Worth Water Department said that will do more harm than good.

Anti-freeze is not for use in home sewage systems, as it uses Ethylene Glycol.

It could have adverse effects on sewer lines and kills beneficial biological treatment at wastewater treatment plants.

