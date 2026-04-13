Water main break in downtown Austin; large hole in ground causes delays

The Brief Austin Water crews responded to a water main break in downtown Austin The incident happened at 6th Street and Red River Emergency repairs underway, expected to last until sometime Tuesday



Austin Water crews responded to a water main break in downtown Austin.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until sometime Tuesday.

The backstory:

The incident happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Red River.

Austin Water says its crews responded to the incident at around 4:30 a.m.

The water has stopped flowing but a hole in the ground is causing traffic delays.

What's next:

Austin Water says that due to required emergency repairs, the intersection will remain dark and closed until sometime Tuesday.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to watch for crews and seek alternate routes.