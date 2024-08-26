Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near E. Riverside

A man was found dead at an apartment complex in East Riverside on Monday afternoon, police said.

Austin police said on August 26, around 2:08 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of S Pleasant Valley Road at the Waterloo Flats apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police said all the people involved are accounted for.

There is no danger to the public.

If anyone has any information or video of the shooting, please contact the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 974-8577 or the Crime Stoppers tipline.