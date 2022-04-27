Waterloo Greenway receives $9M in federal funding, moving on to next phase of park system

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy has been awarded $9 million in federal funding to move forward into the next phase of its 35-acre downtown Austin park system.

The first phase of the three-phase project, Waterloo Park and Moody Amphitheater, opened in August 2021 just east of the Texas Capitol building. It features several gardens, terraces, lawns, a skywalk, and more outdoor amenities.

The second phase, The Confluence, will begin construction this year and will span across nine acres from Lady Bird Lake to 4th Street once finished. The target completion year is 2025.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicating the $9 million in funding to the restoration of Waller Creek. Restoring and enhancing Waller Creek will be one of the main goals in this second project phase. The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy says significant environmental restoration at The Confluence will recreate a thriving ecosystem, ultimately helping mange stormwater runoff and improving flood mitigation.

Once all phases are complete, The Confluence will connect to Waterloo Park and Moody Amphitheatre via a continuous path made of trails and bridges. Waterloo Greenway says the path will be three miles of ADA accessible walkways.

To learn more about this project, visit Waterloo Greenway's website.