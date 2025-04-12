Waterloo Records celebrates global Record Store Day

The Brief Record Store Day happens April 12 every year. The event is meant to highlight local record stores like Waterloo Records in Austin. The event includes exclusive vinyl releases every year.



April 12 is Record Store Day, which stores around the world celebrate, including Waterloo Records here in Austin.

It's an event to highlight independent shops. Waterloo had over 350 exclusive vinyl releases and CDs for fans to get their hands on.

What they're saying:

"There's a bunch of us that have to have music every day in our life, just like we have water and oxygen," John Kunz, co-owner of Waterloo Records said.

"It's amazing when you see especially generations of record buyers coming in together, whole families. For me, especially seeing young girls buy vinyl records, maybe for the first time, is very, very special," Caren Kelleher, co-owner of Waterloo Records, said.

Waterloo Records just celebrated its 43rd anniversary, and this is their last Record Store Day at this location. They'll be moving five blocks north on Lamar Blvd. in June.

"I'm a record buyer and a listener. I got my son and my daughter, both have their own records. I try to bring them down with me. Waterloo's our spot, we come here every Record Store Day," Rob Henzi said, who was buying records, said.

The new location will have some surprises.

"That's all pretty exciting," Kunz said.

"It was really special to have Austin out here one last time at Sixth and North Lamar for Record Store Day," Kelleher said.