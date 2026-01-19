Wave of MLK Day celebrations sweep through Central Texas

The Brief Thousands celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19 Celebrations were held across Central Texas, including Austin, Cedar Park, Georgetown, and San Antonio



A wave of Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations swept through Central Texas on Monday, as thousands took to the streets to honor the legacy of one of the country’s greatest civil rights activists.

What we know:

Hundreds could be seen marching through the streets of Cedar Park, as a procession began and ended at the Cedar Park Recreation Center. Chants filled the air as marchers called for equity, all while bearing signs and banners honoring the legacy of MLK.

Once returning to the Recreation Center, attendees were treated to a flag ceremony, musical performances, as well as a speech from Leander Mayor Pro Tem, Na’Cole Thompson.

In Georgetown, it was a similar scene as police lights guided a wave of people making their way from the Williamson County Courthouse to Macedonia Baptist Church. Along the seven-block route, hundreds sang together in unity, as the U.S. and Texas flags led the procession.

Once the march was completed, Gerald Jones, associate life president for student life and dean of students at Southwestern University, led remarks on the program.

In Austin, hundreds gathered on the southern steps of the Capitol for the annual MLK Day march. A sea of people made their way along east 11th street, ending at Huston Tillotson University, as it hosted a community festival.

The festival at Huston Tillotson also served as a food drive, with all items donated going to support the Central Texas Food Bank.

Local perspective:

Throughout the afternoon, several musical artists took to the stage, seen by many as one of the greatest ways to create unity.

"Music has no race, it has no color, so as long as everybody is getting along, that's the purpose of MLK Day," said Alexis, an artist who traveled from Houston with her band to perform on Monday.

Dozens of food trucks and vendors were also sprawled across the campus, as smiles and laughter filled the crowd made up of those from all walks of life, a reminder of what MLK had dedicated his life towards.

"I think a lot of us get so caught up in our day to day sometimes we forget about what it took to get here. And just having celebrations like this is just a reminder of that," said Daniel, who took his daughter, Melody, to celebrate at Huston Tillotson.

"Even though we may not be where we want to be, us coming together and being able to just have fellowship with each other and music and food and all that stuff, it just helps us show that we all can come together and actually exist together," said Tia, who performed alongside Alexis on stage.

"We are one. Everybody's one. It's not me and you. It's not me and them. We are all one. That's the way I see it," said Terrell, another attendee on Monday.