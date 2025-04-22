Waymo driverless cars in Austin slammed with complaints

The Brief The City of Austin is getting several complaints about Waymo Complaints state Waymo cars are stalling, speeding, and crashing across Austin



The City of Austin has been slammed with dozens of complaints about Waymo vehicles stalling, speeding, and crashing.

The majority of complaints are from the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department, and residents.

Many are calling the driverless cars a safety hazard.

What they're saying:

Waymo vehicles are causing a stir on Austin roadways. Gabriel Mendez is just one of many drivers that have been stuck behind one of the autonomous vehicles.

"Waymo stops immediately when there's a yellow light when you have like five seconds to cross-over, so when you stop right then and there you're stopping. A bunch of other cars unexpectedly because this is a yellow light. It's not a red light. If it was a red light, then I technically understand," says Austin resident Gabriel Mendez.

Many complaints on this list, provided by the City of Austin, accuse the driverless vehicles of stalling and speeding.

First responders have reported cases of Waymo cars being involved in a crash, passing security checkpoints and blocking police escorts.

"We could do without it, but I do think that it does take trial and error," says Austin resident Masi Moosavi.

"You know, we have drivers, and you actually have a person to talk to about your issues," says Mendez.

Some riders argue the driverless vehicles are beneficial and keep drunk drivers off the roadways.

"That's a positive way to look at it. I've never thought about it because I’m not in those positions or circumstances, but that makes it pretty much a good outcome," says Mendez.

Dig deeper:

Senate Bill 2205, passed in 2017, prohibits cities in Texas from regulating autonomous vehicles, putting regulation and oversight in the hands of the state government.

The city says it works with autonomous vehicle companies as they enter the market to offer knowledge on the local transportation network, helping driverless vehicles operate safely.

Riders claim to be stuck on the side of the road

The backstory:

A recent video posted to social media showed riders claiming to be stuck inside a stalled Waymo vehicle on the side of Lake Austin Boulevard as cars sped around them.

Waymo responded to the incident, stating in part, "Waymo riders always have the ability to pause their ride and exit the vehicle when desired. Passengers can exit the vehicle by pulling the handle twice, once to unlock and another to open the door."

According to Waymo, at no point did the rider support team remotely have to unlock the door for the riders.