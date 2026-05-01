Waymo caught on camera stalled by puddle on Austin road

The Brief Waymo caught on camera stalled on Austin road Issue appeared to be water over the roadway Vehicle was stalled on North Lamar south of 5th Street



A Waymo was caught on camera stalled on an Austin road due to water.

Local perspective:

In a video shared with FOX Television Stations, a Waymo was seen on North Lamar just south of 5th Street blocking traffic.

The apparent cause? Water over the roadway.

Other vehicles were seen having to move around the stalled vehicle.

What they're saying:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Waymo for comment and clarification.