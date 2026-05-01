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Waymo caught on camera stalled by puddle on Austin road

By
Published  May 1, 2026 1:50pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Waymo stalled by puddle on North Lamar

Waymo stalled by puddle on North Lamar

A Waymo got stuck on North Lamar near 5th Street due to water over the road. (Courtesy: Dani Tristan)

The Brief

    • Waymo caught on camera stalled on Austin road
    • Issue appeared to be water over the roadway
    • Vehicle was stalled on North Lamar south of 5th Street

AUSTIN, Texas - A Waymo was caught on camera stalled on an Austin road due to water.

Local perspective:

In a video shared with FOX Television Stations, a Waymo was seen on North Lamar just south of 5th Street blocking traffic.

The apparent cause? Water over the roadway.

Other vehicles were seen having to move around the stalled vehicle.

What they're saying:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Waymo for comment and clarification.

The Source: Information in this report comes from viewer video

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