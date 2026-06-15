Austin weather: Heavy rain causes flash flooding

The Brief Heavy rain causes problems in Central Texas Several roads were closed due to flooding. Barton Springs Pool has also been closed until further notice Austin-Travis County EMS reported having to rescue at least two people from their vehicles



Heavy rain is creating problems across Central Texas.

Barton Springs is temporarily closed because of flooding and several roads have flooded.

Barton Springs Pool closed due to flooding

What they're saying:

The recent rain has sent Barton Creek rushing over into the pool, covering the area with mud, debris, and fast-moving water. Austin resident Richard Noster said he swims there almost every day.

"I swim almost every day year-round, whether it's hot or cold," Austin resident Richard Noster said.

He said it has been years since it looked like it does now.

"It's probably been three or four years; I don't keep track. We're overdue for a good washout as the pool kind of builds up debris under, you know, they can't clean up," Noster said.

Although inconvenient, Noster understands the closure is for safety reasons.

"Does this put a little damper on your plans then?" FOX 7 Austin reporter Meredith Aldis asked Noster.

"Oh yes, no swimming for a week or so, however long it takes them to clean it up to make sure there are no dangerous objects that have entered the pool and put swimmers at risk," Noster said.

Dig deeper:

The same storm system that closed Barton Springs pool for no telling how long, is also causing problems on roadways across Central Texas. More than 100 low water crossings were closed Monday as creeks and streams continued to rise.

As more rain remains in the forecast, emergency officials are urging people to stay off flooded roads and never drive around barricades.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Manor Police Department rescued a driver after their vehicle was stuck in the low water crossing located at the 13400 Block of Old Kimbro Rd. (Credit: Manor Police Department)

Austin-Travis County EMS reported having to rescue at least two people from their vehicles. One at Old Kimbro Road and FM 1100 in Manor and another on Old San Antonio Road in South Austin. ATCEMS said those people are now safe.