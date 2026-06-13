New World screwworm cases in Texas rise to 10, new quarantine zones established

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The Brief Federal officials said 10 cases of New World screwworm have been identified in Texas. The Texas Animal Health Commission has established five quarantine zones in the state in an attempt to stop the spread of the parasite. According to TAHC, five areas of the state have been designated as "infested zones" and include Coke, Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Sutton, Tom Green, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb and Zavala counties. A quarantine is in place for those areas and warm-blooded animals cannot leave an affected area without authorization.



Federal officials said 10 cases of New World screwworm have been detected in Texas as of Saturday as state officials add new quarantine zones.

The additional quarantine zones from the Texas Animal Health Commission come after the screwworm was found in Tom Green County.

Officials on Thursday created a fourth zone when a goat in Edwards County was confirmed to have been infested.

New World screwworm in Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified 10 cases of New World screwworm in Texas since June 3. Cases have been found in Edwards, Tom Green, Zavala, Gillespie and La Salle counties. The pests have been found in cattle and goats.

Officials initially reported an additional case involving a dog in Andrews County on June 8. However, after further epidemiological investigation, authorities determined the animal lives in Lea County, New Mexico, and the case was reclassified as New Mexico's first confirmed New World screwworm infection.

The veterinarian who submitted samples from the dog is based in Texas, officials said. Early reports indicated the dog had recently traveled to Mexico.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said updates will be provided as additional cases are confirmed. The agency has established a public information page and said situation reports will be updated daily when new detections occur.

5 quarantine zones established in Texas

According to TAHC, five areas of the state have been designated as "infested zones" and include Coke, Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Sutton, Tom Green, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb and Zavala counties. A quarantine is in place for those areas and warm-blooded animals cannot leave an affected area without authorization.

TAHC infested and surveillance zones as of June 13, 2026

View the interactive map here: Interactive Map of NWS Zones

What is New World Screwworm?

The New World screwworm is considered one of the most devastating livestock and wildlife pests in history.

The insect gets its name because it’s only found in the Americas.

It lays its eggs in the open wounds of animals, and its larvae become parasites. Unlike common fly larvae, screwworm maggots burrow into and feed exclusively on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, causing severe injury, massive economic loss, and death if left untreated.

While rare, they can also infect humans.

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Officials advised livestock owners and veterinarians to remain vigilant and report suspected infestations to the appropriate authorities. The Texas Animal Health Commission is handling livestock-related cases, while the Texas Department of State Health Services oversees human infestation reports.

The screwworm was mostly eradicated in Texas and the rest of the United States in the 60s. But now, it’s moving north up from Panama and has a known presence a little over 300 miles south of the Texas-Mexico border.

To eradicate the population, federal officials are expediting the release of billions of laboratory-raised sterile flies, deploying ground release chambers to supplement the four million sterile flies already being dispersed aerially in the region each week. When wild flies mate with the sterile flies, no offspring are produced, eventually collapsing the population.

Are humans at risk?

Though the risk to the public remains low, people can sometimes get an NWS infestation if they visit areas where the fly is present, such as Mexico, Central America or parts of South America and the Caribbean. People who do the following in areas with NWS might be at greater risk of infestation:

People who sleep outdoors during the day (unhoused, campers)

People who primarily work outdoors

Ranchers and those who work with animals

People with an open wound

Those with diabetes or other skin conditions

DSHS urges people to take precautions by following these steps to prevent NWS infestation:

Keep open wounds clean and covered

Sleep indoors or in screened shelters, and keep window screens in good repair

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent scrapes and insect bites

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent to prevent insect bites

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin, which is an insecticide and repellent.

People who see or feel larvae in or on their wounds should immediately contact their healthcare provider. If you think you might have been exposed to C. hominivorax or think you might have an NWS infestation, contact your healthcare provider.