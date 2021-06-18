Ways to save the most on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest sales of the year, is June 21 - 22. It's expected to be twice as big as last year, with two million items on sale.

Amazon Prime Day begins at 2:00 a.m. Central on Monday, June 21, and runs through Tuesday, June 22. The savings are for Amazon Prime members, which costs about $120 a year. But non-members can get a free 30-day membership and cancel it later.

EMarketer expects Amazon Prime Day sales to surpass last year by 17%. Look for Amazon products, such as Amazon basics, Echo and Alexa, to be heavily discounted, such as two-for-one sales on the Echo Dot and Fire TVs, starting at $99.99, and deals on other electronics.

"The Echo Show 10 is great for video calling, connecting with Alexa enabled skills, streaming Prime Video. You also have the Echo Dot for just $24.99 this Prime Day," said Amazon's Christian Kelly.

Some items are already on sale, like Apple AirPods with a charging case reduced 25% to $119.99.

Amazon expects beauty products and home goods to be hot sellers, as people begin to start socializing more since the pandemic began.

"We have products that are 20% off, like these Cuisinart products, that are great for getting ready to host people and prepare dinner parties," said Kelly.

Expect deals on travel gear and back-to-school supplies.

"We can have Prime member savings on select Chromebooks from HP and Lenovo," said Kelly.

If you mark that you're "Watching" items that you're interested in, or put them on a Wish List, Amazon will notify you when the price drops. And look for Lightning Deals.

"These jaw-droppingly low prices on top tier brands, products, and categories, and while you have to snag them fast, if you get them they're usually an incredible score," said Kelly.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Office Depot, and many other retailers are also offering competing sales over the same time period. So compare prices before you buy to get the best deal.

"Pay attention to price trackers, like Camel Camel Camel or Keepa. They're going to monitor deals every day, every week to make sure Prime Day is really your best bet," explained RetailMeNot's Sara Skirboll.

Amazon has created a page where shoppers can support small businesses.

"They'll find curated lists of Black-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses that all fit in that category. And another great thing they can do is if they shop by June 20th, that Sunday on a small business item that's over $10, they actually can get a $10 credit to then spend on Prime Day," explained Kelly.

Meantime, Amazon is announcing the launch of a new Black-owned business accelerator. It consists of financial assistance, including $10,000 grants, a year of business education and mentorship with Amazon experts and small business thought leaders, and marketing to help customers find the businesses on Amazon.

"Amazon's Black Business Accelerator is a $150 million, four-year investment in positioning thousands of Black-owned businesses as succesful sellers in our store. Our goal for this initiatve is to spur growth for these business owners and drive sustainable economic equity," said Amazon Manager Brandi Neloms.

