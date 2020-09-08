WCSO investigating eight car burglaries in 30 min span in one area

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that it is investigating several burglaries that happened within a 30-minute span in the same area.

Officials say the burglaries happened on September 8 between 2:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the Anderson Mill West and Shenandoah Drive area.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The only description given of the suspect is that he is a white or Hispanic male and last seen wearing a white hoodie, surgical mask, and black gloves.

If you live in the area and have info, you're asked to call 512-864-8282.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS