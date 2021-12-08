WCSO investigating reported sexual assault near Walburg

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are currently investigating a reported sexual assault near the town of Walburg.

WCSO says the assault happened on Dec. 7 around 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of FM 972. The victim reported that they had been pulled over by what they believed was a police vehicle with a flashing light.

The suspect is described as a man with dark clothing and a deep voice, but no other information about him or his vehicle is known at this time, says WCSO.

The sheriff's office is sharing the following safety tips for motorists who may believe they're being pulled over by someone who may be impersonating a police officer:

Turn on your flashers, drive the speed limit, and call 911 from your cell phone. Tell the911 dispatcher that you are concerned that someone is trying to pull you over and needto verify they are a police officer. If you do not have a cell phone, drive to a well-lit, areasuch as the parking lot or a populated area

Do not flee from the vehicle attempting to pull you over

Do not get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer

Report anything suspicious to 911; please don’t wait to make a report

