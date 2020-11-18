We Are Blood facing shortage due to pandemic, asking for donations

We Are Blood says it is facing a shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is once again asking for donations. Those who donate will also receive COVID-19 antibody testing.

“We think offering anti-body testing free of charge for all We Are Blood donors is a game-changer in our community’s fight against COVID-19,” said Nick Canedo with We Are Blood in a recent interview with FOX 7 Austin.

In April, We Are Blood started working with people who knew they had the virus and had recovered from it. The plasma collected then treated about 1,500 COVID-19 patients in Central Texas. The plasma is not being used for vaccine development, but only to treat those sick with the virus. Since October 28th when the new program started, 2,000 donors have been tested for antibodies.

You must schedule an appointment to donate but if you can't do that We Are Blood is also hosting mall drives.

To donate, you must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 115 pounds, and be in generally good health.

You can give at any of the main centers in North or South Austin or in Round Rock.

You must schedule an appointment to donate. To do that and find a location, you can go to We Are Blood's website.