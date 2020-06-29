We Are Blood hosting mobile blood drive at COTA on July 2

We Are Blood is teaming up with the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for a mobile blood drive to gather donations amidst a recent shortage. Joining COTA in the mobile drive are partners, Brown Distributing and Anheuser-Busch.

The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 at COTA's indoor private event facilities. Arriving donors may enter through the FM 812 entrance and park in LOT A.

Due to COVID-19, appointments and face coverings are mandatory in order to donate. Check the COTA drive schedule to make an appointment.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Anyone who is feeling unwell or has experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, or has cared for, lived with, or otherwise had close contact with individuals diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to attempt to donate. Those who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 must refrain from donating for 28 days since their last symptom or potential exposure date.

We Are Blood reminds people that this drive will not be collecting convalescent plasma for coronavirus treatments. It also reminds people that no diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be performed. Diagnostic tests are unavailable to We Are Blood as they are currently administered by health officials and physicians.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent increase in hospitalizations has heightened the need for blood donations. These donations are essential for a range of patients, including traumatic injuries, chronic diseases, cancer patients, and mothers and newborns with complications.

Individuals unable to attend the blood drive can make an appointment to donate whole blood or platelets via We Are Blood's website. Blood donations can be made by appointment at any of three donor centers on North Lamar, in Round Rock and South Austin.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.