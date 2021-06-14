We Are Blood needs donations following mass shooting in Austin

We Are Blood needs whole blood and platelet donations to replenish Central Texas’ community blood supply following the mass shooting on Sixth Street this past Saturday morning.

The blood bank experienced an influx of blood and platelet donation orders from area hospitals to treat the 14 gunshot victims, causing a dip in its inventory, according to a press release from the blood bank.

Additional blood and platelets have gone out to support continued treatment for the victims.

"We need the help of the community in the coming days and weeks to replenish our blood supply," said Nick Canedo, VP of Communications for We Are Blood. "The Central Texas blood supply is here to protect patients daily at local hospitals while also preparing our community to respond when events like these occur. Donation appointments are available this week and beyond at our three donor centers and mobile drives."

Donations can be made at any one of three area donor centers on North Lamar or in Round Rock and South Austin. There are also mobile blood drives scheduled weekly. Appointments are mandatory for all.

You should check locations for hours and days of operation.

The shooting in the city’s entertainment district resulted in 14 injures and the death of a 25-year-old man. Almost all of the victims were innocent bystanders. The gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. on June 12 on 6th Street, a popular strip of bars and restaurants where thousands of people gather every weekend.

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another. Police said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.