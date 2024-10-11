We Are Blood sends donations to help Hurricane Milton victims

Right now, one of the most urgent needs in Florida is blood.

In Central Texas, We Are Blood, is helping SunCoast Blood Centers, a blood site located just outside of Siesta Key, Florida.

"Here's the way we can help," said Michael Warburton, who runs the We Are Blood volunteer group. "We can't drive over there, but here's a way we can really make an impact in not only our community but other communities as well. Really support our neighbors."

Warburton is one of the many blood donors in Central Texas on Friday.

"We are in a critical need for O-negative donors, and I am an O-negative donor," said Warburton.

This week, We Are Blood teamed up with 11 other donation sites nationwide to help blood centers in Western Florida.

That's where Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday.

Altogether, they sent 100 O-negative and O-positive blood donations, the two most needed types.

"In the event of a disaster that strikes a particular community, we'll spring into action and send donations to aid that community," said Nick Canedo, We Are Blood’s vice president of community engagement.

The partnership with a coalition of other blood centers, including those in Florida, started because of a crisis here at home.

"It was established actually in the aftermath of the shooting downtown off Sixth Street in Austin in 2021," said Canedo.

One person died, and14 others were injured that day.

Now, it's the Austin area's turn to give back.

"One donation can help save three lives," said Warburton. "Helping your community is priceless."

Any future donations will replenish the supply We Are Blood already sent to Florida and be on standby in case the state needs more.

"Our main priority is always Central Texas hospitals and patients, but having a strong supply here means we can lend aid when it's called upon," said Canedo.

There are a host of blood drives happening this month, or you can register online to donate in person.