Weekly COVID update from Austin Public Health

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly news conference to provide an update on the latest coronavirus data as well as answer questions from the media.

On Tuesday, Dr. Escott spoke to the Travis County Commissioners Court and reported that numbers were still seeing a downward trend and some notable results include:

A significant decrease in hospitalizations of those who identify as Hispanic or Latnix. The latest data has those in this group making up around 43% of hospitalizations which is lowest since April 13.

However, for those identifying as African American, the group made up about 12% of hospitalizations which is the highest since April 20.

By age, those in the 10-19 group make up about 6% which is the highest it's ever been in terms of percentage.

Travis County percent positive rate is at about 4.6% which is below the 5% mark officials had wanted to be at before schools reopened. Dr. Escott says he hopes to maintain this through case investigation and contact tracing.

The update comes after local health officials had urged people to maintain vigilance over Labor Day weekend as they worried that that holiday parties and get togethers would cause a spike. Dr. Escott says that if people get sick and there is a spike that it would not be reflected in the numbers for about two weeks.

Austin Public Health officials advise people to continue to social distance, mask up, and wash your hands. Director of APH Stephanie Hayden said enforcement teams were out to make sure people were following those guidelines.

