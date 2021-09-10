West Austin apartment complex fire ruled arson, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after Austin Fire Department investigators say the suspect set part of a West Austin apartment complex on fire early this morning.

Five people are out of their homes after the fire broke out at around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Hills Drive near Wood Hollow Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The incident has been ruled arson.

Officials say the fire caused about $100,000 in structural damage and about $10,000 in other damages.

