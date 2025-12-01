Woman's death outside West Campus apartment building not being investigated as homicide: APD

The Brief Death of woman outside West Campus apartment building not being investigated as homicide Officers responded to the scene in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 29 Her cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office



The death of a woman outside a West Campus apartment building over the weekend is not being investigated as a homicide, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

Austin police say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive individual at 2101 Rio Grande Street, the 21 Rio Apartment, at 12:47 a.m. on Nov. 29.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman not responding. She was pronounced dead at the scene ten minutes later.

APD says that at this time, her death is not being investigated as a homicide and there are "no indications of suspicious circumstances."

What's next:

Her cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, says APD.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

APD did not identify the woman or provide any further details on the investigation.

This story is developing.