West Texas earthquake: Some report feeling it in Austin

The Brief Earthquake struck in Ackerly at 7:49 p.m. on September 16 Some in Austin, San Antonio report feeling movement



Did you feel any shaking last night?

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in West Texas and some people reported feeling the earth move in San Antonio and Austin.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at around 7:49 p.m. on September 16 in Ackerly which is near Midland.

The quake was reported at a depth of five miles deep.

The USGS says it received more than 1,400 reports from Texans saying they felt shaking.

One person in Austin posted that they felt the quake shake their building on South Congress.