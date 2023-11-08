What is it? Unknown object on I-35 in Round Rock

Many people are still trying to determine exactly what was captured on traffic cameras along I-35 in Round Rock.

The object was seen on a camera showing I-35 North at FM 3506 and Old Settlers Boulevard.

The traffic camera showed an object of some kind with some people speculating it might be a live animal, like a dog or a small cow. However, it didn't appear to be moving and no cars stopped as they drove by it.

Others speculated it may be a memorial of some kind, and it was a cross with a balloon.

A spokesperson for the Round Rock Police Department told FOX 7 Austin that officers received a call about something on the median but that the caller did not provide what the animal/object was.

When officers responded to the scene, the spokesperson said they did not locate anything at the location.