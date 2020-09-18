Which president has selected the most Supreme Court justices?

One of the most influential decisions a U.S. president can make is appointing a justice to the Supreme Court.

Justices on the Supreme Court serve lifetime appointments so the ripple effects of their appointment can be felt for decades after a president leaves office.

Since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, presidents have submitted 163 justice nominations, and of those, 126 were confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

When looking at justices who sat on the bench of the Supreme Court, President George Washington and President Franklin D. Roosevelt had the most with eight each. In recent history, President Ronald Reagan had the most with three.

William Harrison, Andrew Johnson, Zachary Taylor and Jimmy Carter are the only presidents in U.S history to not have a justice appointee confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Here is the list of the presidents who had the most justice appointments sit on the Supreme Court:

Advertisement

President George Washington (8) – John Rutledge, William Cushing, James Wilson, John Blair, James Iredell, Thomas Johnson, William Patterson and Samuel Chase

Photo via Library of Congress

President Franklin D. Roosevelt (8) - Hugo Black, Stanley Reed, Felix Frankfurter, William Douglas, Frank Murphy, James Byrnes, Robert Jackson and Wiley Rutledge

Photo via Library of Congress

President William Taft (5) - Horace Lurton, Charles Hughes, Willis van Devanter, Joseph Lamar and Mahlon Pitney

Photo via Library of Congress

President Andrew Jackson (5) – John McLean, Henry Baldwin, James Wayne, Philip Barbour and John Catron

Photo via Library of Congress

President Dwight D. Eisenhower (4) - John Harlan, William Brennan, Charles Whittaker and Potter Stewart

Photo via Library of Congress

President Benjamin Harrison (4) - David Brewer, Henry Brown, George Shiras and Howell Jackson

Photo via Library of Congress

President Abraham Lincoln (4) - Noah Swayne, Samuel Miller, David Davis and Stephen Field

Photo via Library of Congress

President Ronald Reagan (3) - Sandra Day O’Connor, Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy

Photo via Library of Congress

President Richard Nixon (3) - Harry Blackmun, Lewis Powell and William Rehnquist

Photo via Library of Congress

President Harry Truman (3) - Harold Burton, Tom Clark and Sherman Minton

Photo via Library of Congress

President Warren Harding (3) - George Sutherland, Pierce Butler and Edward Sanford

Photo via Library of Congress

President Woodrow Wilson (3) - James McReynolds, Louis Brandeis and John Clarke

Photo via Library of Congress

President Theodore Roosevelt (3) - Oliver Holmes, William Day and William Moody

Photo via Library of Congress

President Grover Cleveland (3) - Lucius Lamar, Edward White and Rufus Peckham

Photo via Library of Congress

President Ulysses Grant (3) - William Strong, Joseph Bradley and Ward Hunt

Photo via Library of Congress

President Thomas Jefferson (3) – William Johnson, Brockholst Livingston and Thomas Todd

Photo via Library of Congress

President Donald Trump (2) - Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch

Photo via Library of Congress

President Barack Obama (2) - Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor

Photo via Library of Congress

President Bill Clinton (2) - Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photo via Library of Congress

President George H.W. Bush (2) - David Souter and Clarence Thomas

Photo via Library of Congress

President Lyndon B. Johnson (2) - Thurgood Marshall and Abe Fortas

Photo via Library of Congress

President John F. Kennedy (2) - Raymond White and Arthur Goldberg

Photo via Library of Congress

President Herbert Hoover (2) - Owen Roberts and Benjamin Cardozo

Photo via Library of Congress

President Chester Arthur (2) - Horace Gray and Samuel Blatchford

Photo via Library of Congress

President Rutherford Hayes (2) - John Harlan and William Woods

Photo via Library of Congress

President James Polk (2) - Levi Woodbury and Robert Grier

Photo via Library of Congress

President Martin Van Buren (2) - John McKinley ad Peter Daniel

Photo via Library of Congress

President James Madison (2) – Gabriel Duvall and Joseph Story

Photo via Library of Congress

President John Adams (2) – Bushrod Washington and Alfred Moore

Photo via Library of Congress

President George W. Bush (1) - Samuel Alito Jr.

Photo via Library of Congress

President Gerald Ford (1) - John Paul Stevens

Photo via Library of Congress

President Calvin Coolidge (1) - Harlan Stone

Photo via Library of Congress

President William McKinley (1) - Joseph McKenna

Photo via Library of Congress

President James Garfield (1) - Stanley Matthews

Photo via Library of Congress

President James Buchanan (1) - Nathan Clifford

Photo via Library of Congress

President Franklin Pierce (1) - John Campbell

Photo via Library of Congress

President Millard Fillmore (1) - Benjamin Curtis

Photo via Library of Congress

President John Tyler (1) - Samuel Nelson

Photo via Library of Congress

President John Quincy Adams (1) – Robert Trimble

Photo via Library of Congress

President James Monroe (1) – Smith Thompson

Photo via Library of Congress

Presidents William Harrison, Andrew Johnson, Zachary Taylor and James Carter never had a justice appointee confirmed to the Supreme Court.