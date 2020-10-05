White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on Oct. 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany added, saying that “as an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time.”

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.