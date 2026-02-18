Widén Elementary no longer under Secure after police activity in area

The Brief Austin ISD elementary school briefly under Secure due to police activity Secure lasted for about 25 minutes Not known what police activity prompted the Secure



An Austin ISD elementary school is back to normal operations after police activity in the area.

What we know:

According to a letter to the Widén Elementary community, the campus was under a Secure for almost half an hour early Wednesday morning. The Secure was due to police activity in the area.

In Austin ISD, a Secure means that all students and staff were kept inside the building while normal operations continued inside. Students arriving on campus at the time were escorted inside by law enforcement.

The Secure was later lifted once APD determined the area around the school was safe.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what the police activity was or if it was in any way connected to the school.