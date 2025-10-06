WilCo corrections officer arrested for family violence assault

article

The Brief A Williamson County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested for family violence assault The incident took place at his home on Sept. 29 He turned himself into the Williamson County Jail on Oct. 6



A Williamson County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested for family violence assault.

The incident took place while he was off-duty, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

According to the WCSO, corrections officer Jake Jimenez was arrested for family violence assault in an off-duty incident at his home on Sept. 29.

After the incident was reported, a formal investigation into the incident took place.

On Oct. 6, Jimenez turned himself in to the Williamson County Jail. He was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Jimenez has been employed with the county for two and a half years.

What they're saying:

"The seriousness of these allegations does not reflect the values or commitment of the dedicated men and women of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, who work each day to ensure the safety and well-being of our community," said Sheriff Matthew Lindemann.