Wildfire Awareness Month: Travis County leaders ask for community’s help

Travis County leaders and first responders reminded the public to prepare now for wildfire season.

"We're seeing hotter summers, we're seeing longer droughts, and we're seeing more frequent windy days, which all contribute to a higher risk for wildfire," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

Additionally, many homes are popping up in the Wildland Urban Interface.

"That is a zone of transition. It's an interface between the unoccupied land and human development," said Mayor Watson. "In other words, it's where buildings meet undeveloped land like forests and fields."

Those living in these zones during the 2011 Labor Day Weekend fires got hit hard.

While the Bastrop County Complex Fire was the most destructive, fires also spread through Travis County. About 7,000 acres burned and close to 60 homes were destroyed.

MORE STORIES:

That unprecedented wildfire season motivated Austin and Travis County leaders to create a joint task force and plan.

"The greatest threat to your home during a wildfire is traveling ember," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

For homeowners, a key wildfire prevention step is taking a look at the outside of the house and its immediate surroundings.

Here are five categories to pay attention to, according to the Travis County Fire Marshal: roof and gutters, vents, siding, porch and deck and the immediate zone (0-5 feet around house). Put screens on vents, seal gaps, use non-combustible materials and keep flammable items away from this area.

Helpful links: