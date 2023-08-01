High fire risk: How to prevent wildfires in your area

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Round Rock Fire Department recently hosted a wildland firefighting training program which included a large simulation table that helped the team visualize how a major wildfire could progress in the city. (Round Rock Fire Department)

The wildfire threat in Central Texas is high to very high right now, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Many local fire departments, including Round Rock and Pflugerville, have been holding additional training to prepare. And the Austin Fire Department has been providing assistance as needed with the Texas Forest Service while responding to smaller wildfires here in town.

Officials are asking everyone to stay wildfire aware during these scorching temps.

Tips to prevent wildfires in your area:

Pay attention to local guidelines regarding open fires, campfires and outdoor activities that may pose a fire hazard.

Park in designated spaces and avoid driving over and/or parking on dry grass. The heat from a vehicle can easily ignite the grass.

When using a cooking fire or campfire, never leave it unattended. Always make sure it is completely out by drowning it with water, stirring it and feeling to ensure it is out cold before leaving.

When pulling a trailer, ensure the chains are properly connected and do not drag on the road as this can create sparks.

If a wildfire is spotted, immediately call 911. A quick response can help save lives and property.

These tips were provided by the Round Rock Fire Department.