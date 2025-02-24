Leander police investigate threats against Wiley Middle School

article

The Brief Wiley Middle School was the target of two threats on Sunday. Police say the threats were called in by two juveniles. Law enforcement says there is no ongoing threat at the school.



Leander police say they are investigating two threats made against Wiley Middle School on Sunday.

Wiley Middle School threats

What we know:

Police say the first incident was a bomb threat made by a caller with a blocked number, some time between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after, a second report from a different person said there was a school shooting planned for Monday, Feb. 24.

The police department and district investigated both reports and found two juveniles were responsible for the threats.

One juvenile lives in the area. The other is from a different Texas county.

Leander police contacted both individuals and their families.

The juveniles said the threats were a prank, and they did not intend to be violent toward anyone. An investigation into the action is ongoing.

Leander police say there is no ongoing threat at Wiley Middle School, but out of an abundance of caution, they deployed additional officers in the area of the school.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the names of the juveniles.

Due to their ages, their identities will not be disclosed.