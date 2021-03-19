Will there be a fourth stimulus check? What we found out

article

Millions of Americans have received their third stimulus check with a vast majority of people seeing it in their bank accounts this past Wednesday.

So could a fourth check be coming in the future?

According to a letter published by Politico, some Democratic members of Congress would like to see recurring checks going to Americans because they feel a third is not enough.

MORE NEWS: Biden's proposed tax hike could hit Americans earning $200,000

"Another one-time round of checks would provide a temporary lifeline, but when that money runs out, families will once again struggle to pay for basic necessities," the letter states. "One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis."

The letter signed by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was also listed as a co-signer.

Advertisement

Back in January, Rep. Omar pushed for recurring stimulus checks instead of one-time payments.

RELATED: Pending stimulus check? Here's when your money could be released

"Millions remain out of work and countless more have had their hours cut or income dry up as a result of the pandemic. A one-time payment of $2,000 is simply not enough," said Rep. Omar. "The American people are counting on us to deliver transformative change, and we need to meet the moment by delivering monthly payments of $2,000."

President Biden did not include recurring checks in the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan and has not committed to another direct payment so far, but a fourth check has not been completely ruled out.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on the coronavirus.