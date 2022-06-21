Williamson County enacts county-wide burn ban due to severe drought conditions

A county-wide burn ban has been enacted in Williamson County.

The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation.

This order may be enforced by any duly-commissioned peace officer, according to Williamson County officials. It is a Class C Misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued the burn ban on Tuesday, June 21 due to severe drought conditions, above average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds that are creating dangerous wildfire conditions that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

The order can be lifted by the county judge if conditions improve.

