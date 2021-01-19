Williamson County commissioners approve plan to set up vaccination hub

Williamson County commissioners this morning approved a plan to set up a vaccination hub. The plan involves a partnership with the operators of Family Emergency Room Clinic.

The state is sending 6000 COVID-19 vaccination doses and the plan is to start giving out shots before the end of the week.

Kelly Reeves Field will be a drive-up location and the ballroom at Sun City will be the other distribution site.

Vaccinations are only for those in the phase 1A and 1B groups. Appointments are also required and will be made off of waiting lists that are being compiled.

