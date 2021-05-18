Williamson County conducting DWI initiative over Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be conducting a three-day DWI initiative starting on May 28th and ending on May 30th. The initiative will consist of several units participating in high visibility patrol in areas that experience high volumes of crashes and impaired driving.

If you plan on drinking, plan how you will get around without driving, according to WCSO.

"Protecting the community is our goal, and we work especially hard during these initiatives to keep the community safe from impaired drivers. We want our community to have a happy and safe Memorial Day, one that they’ll remember for years to come, for all the right reasons," said Lieutenant Craig Gripentrog.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Remember these tips for a safe night on the roads:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program or rideshare program.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 9-1-1.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Help them make arrangements to get home safely.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

For more information on impaired driving, click here.