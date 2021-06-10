Williamson County deputy honored with Carnegie medal

A Williamson County sheriff's deputy is being honored for his heroic act last year, part of which was captured on his dash camera.

Deputy Jonathan Hudash received a Carnegie medal Wednesday for his act of heroism. He’s the only one from Texas to receive this medal so far this year. "It’s a huge honor to be a part of this group of people who have done such heroic things," said Hudash.

In 2020 Hudash responded to a fiery crash near Round Rock. "Upon arriving on scene I observed a large truck on its side and a van that was fully engulfed in flames," he said.

In his dashcam, you can see Hudash rush to the burning van, as someone was still inside. "The only thing going through my mind was there was no way I was going to allow him to remain in that van," said Hudash.

He was able to cut the victim's seatbelt off with a pocket knife and dragged him out of the burning van. Hudash was burned on his fingers and arm, both were rushed to the hospital. "I believe anybody in that position at that time I believe they would’ve done the same thing just as a person."

On Wednesday Congressman John Carter presented Hudash with the Carnegie medal for risking his life that day.

"It’s a great honor to be recognized and just to be a part of that group of people throughout history who have seemingly done much more heroic things than I. Being recognized for it is an honor to be a part of that," said Hudash.

The Carnegie Hero Commission gives this award to individuals who risk their lives to save or attempt to save others. This year 18 metals were given out across the country with Hudash being the only one from Texas to receive it.